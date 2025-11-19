JioHotstar drops first-look teaser of Madhuri Dixit-starrer thriller drama ‘Mrs. Deshpande’

Actress Madhuri Dixit’s character sees her glamorous world turn upside down when she lands in prison in the first-look teaser of JioHotstar’s upcoming drama Mrs Deshpande, dropped by the streamer on Wednesday.

The teaser shows Madhuri removing her makeup and jewellery, only to reveal a striking transformation — a no-makeup look, and a smirk in a location that appears to be a prison.

“A twist you won’t see coming. Hotstar Specials: Mrs. Deshpande Coming Soon only on JioHotstar,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the teaser.

Nagesh Kukunoor, who is known for popular shows including Iqbal, Dor, The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case and City of Dreams, has directed Mrs. Deshpande.

The show, as per reports, is loosely inspired by the popular French series La Mante (The Mantis), which portrays the protagonist as a convicted serial killer whom the police enlist to assist them in their case.

Starring Carole Bouquet, La Mante revolves around a notorious serial killer named Jeanne Deber, known as The Mantis, who has been in solitary confinement for 25 years.

However, she offers to help the police catch a copycat killer who is emulating her past murders. Her sole condition is that she will only work with Detective Damien Carrot, her estranged son.

Madhuri Dixit, 58, was recently seen in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024), starring alongside Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan. The film emerged to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.