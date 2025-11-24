Jennifer Lopez turns Netra Mentena, Vamsi Gadiraju’s Udaipur wedding into grand concert

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez turned billionaire heiress Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju’s wedding festivities in Udaipur, Rajasthan, into a grand concert on Sunday night, performing several of her chart-topping hits, including Waiting for Tonight, Get On the Floor, Play, and Ain’t Your Mama.

Lopez stunned in a cut-out dress paired with a bodysuit and knee-high boots during the performance.

For the wedding itself, Lopez draped a sparkling sari with a matching sleeveless blouse. She accessorised her look with stone-studded statement jewellery.

After her performance, Lopez was seen at the Udaipur airport, leaving India.

Numerous Indian and international celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit and Donald Trump Jr., attended Netra and Vamsi’s grand wedding.

The festivities began with a sangeet ceremony on 21 November, where Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor delivered electrifying performances. The mehendi ceremony saw Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi setting the dance floor on fire. Lopez entertained the guests with her hit tracks on the wedding day. Netra and Vamsi tied the knot on 23 November in a traditional ceremony.

The bride’s father, Rama Raju Mantena, is the chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, a global pharmaceutical firm headquartered in Orlando with operations in multiple countries.

The groom, Vamsi Gadiraju, is the co-founder and chief technology officer of Superorder, a platform designed to help multi-location restaurants streamline delivery, takeaway services, and day-to-day operations. He has also spearheaded the development of several AI tools at Superorder, including an AI website builder for restaurants.

A Columbia University graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree, Gadiraju was named in Forbes’s 2024 list of 30 Under 30 (Food and Drink).