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regular-article-logo Monday, 20 April 2026

‘Jawan’ director Atlee welcomes second child, a baby girl, with wife Priya

The couple had earlier welcomed their first son, Meer, in January 2023

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.04.26, 12:29 PM
Atlee and Priya with their son Meer

Atlee and Priya with their son Meer File Picture

Filmmaker Atlee on Monday announced that he and his wife, producer-actress Priya Atlee, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Atlee and Priya had earlier welcomed their first son, Meer, in January 2023.

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Sharing the update on social media, Atlee captioned the post, “Feeling blessed.” The couple also shared a poster featuring a sketch of their son Meer, capturing his excitement about becoming a big brother.

The poster read, “Yay! I’ve got a baby sister… Big brother Meer. We, Priya and Atlee are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026.”

The announcement post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and members of the film industry. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Congratulations”, while Ananya Panday commented, “Biggest congratulations.”

Actor Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Yayyy big congratulations… lots of love to the little baby girl, parents, grandparents and most of all Meer”, and Huma Qureshi shared, “Congratulations”.

In January, the couple had announced that they were expecting their second child through an Instagram post featuring their son Meer and their pets. The caption read, “Our home is about to get even cosier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings, love and prayers. With love Atlee, Priya, Meer, Becky, Yuki, Chocki, Coffee and Goofy.”

On the work front, Atlee is currently working on his next directorial, Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. On Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday, the makers unveiled his first look from the film, featuring the actor in a bald avatar with a rugged expression.

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