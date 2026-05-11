Bengal govt orders removal of board members across state bodies, end service extension beyond 60 years

The West Bengal government on Monday directed all departments to immediately terminate the services of nominated members, directors and chairpersons of non-statutory bodies, boards, organisations and public sector undertakings under their control.

In an official order, it also instructed departments to end the re-employment and extension of the tenure of officers and officials who have continued in service beyond the normal superannuation age of 60 years.

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"The government has issued an order to take necessary action to immediately terminate the tenures of the nominated members, directors, or chairpersons of different boards, organisations, non-statutory bodies and public sector undertakings of the state government," a senior bureaucrat said.

The directive, addressed to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of departments, further stated that "the tenure of officers/officials who are on re-employment/ extension of service beyond the normal age of superannuation (60 years) in different departments under the state government may also be terminated immediately".

The order said the decision was taken "with the approval of the competent authority".

Officials, however, did not immediately elaborate on the reasons behind the move or specify how many appointments and extensions would be affected by the decision.