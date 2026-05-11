Priyanka Chopra Jonas honoured at Gold Gala: ‘Onwards and upwards’

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas extended her gratitude to Gold House after being honoured with the prestigious Global Vanguard Honour at the fifth edition of the Gold Gala.

The event was held at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles on May 9. The honour is presented to individuals who have created an indelible global impact, broken cultural barriers, and expanded diverse representation across industries.

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Priyanka shared a series of pictures and videos from the event on her Instagram handle on Sunday. She wore a custom sculpted white gown designed by Amit Aggarwal. The outfit featured a chikankari design.

"Thank you @goldhouseco for the honour and the feeling of community and belonging last night. I’m so grateful to everyone who has contributed to my journey so far. Onwards and upwards," she wrote in the caption.

Gold Gala is an annual event. The theme for the latest edition was “A New Gold World”, focusing on cultural leadership and shared progress. Other celebrities honoured at the event included Jet Li, Simu Liu, Charles Melton and Eileen Gu, among others.