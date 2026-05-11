Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari unveils Ayushman Bharat rollout: Here’s how to apply

Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced Bengal would be brought under the Centre’s health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, marking a policy reversal by the new BJP government after years of resistance to the programme under the previous TMC regime.

The decision was announced after the first cabinet meeting chaired by Adhikari.

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Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), a component of the Centre’s broader Ayushman Bharat initiative, was launched in September 2018 by the Centre to provide health insurance coverage to economically vulnerable families.

Bengal, at that time under the rule of the TMC-led government, had withdrawn from the Centre’s flagship health scheme due to political friction, branding issues, and the existence of Mamata Banerjee’s aligned health scheme Swasthya Sathi.

What is the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY)?

The scheme aims to provide universal health coverage to economically vulnerable individuals, ensuring they have access to quality medical facilities.

The card offers healthcare services to eligible beneficiaries by enabling cashless and paperless hospital treatment for secondary and tertiary care, with insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family every year.

The scheme is fully funded by the central and state governments and is implemented through a network of empanelled government and private hospitals across India.

What is covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana scheme?

Medical consultation, treatment and examination

Non-intensive and intensive care services

Medicine and medical consumables

Laboratory investigations

Accommodation benefits

Medical implantation

Pre-hospitalisation charges up to 3 days

Post-hospitalisation follow-up care up to 15 days

What is excluded from coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme?

Outpatient department expenses

Cosmetic surgeries

Drug rehabilitation

Fertility treatment

Individual diagnostics

Who is eligible for the Ayushman card?

Any individual listed as a beneficiary in the Socio-Economic-Caste Census 2011 data is eligible.

Under the urban households

1. Ragpickers, beggars, and domestic workers

2. Street vendors, hawkers, cobblers

3. Construction, sanitation workers, plumbers, labourers, welders, painters, coolie, security guards

4. Handicraft workers, artisans and tailors

5. Transport workers

6. Assistants, shop workers, delivery workers and others

Under rural households

1. Families residing in single-room kutcha houses.

2. Households without any adult member between 16 and 59 years of age

3. SC/ST households

4. Households which has only female members

5. Households with disabled members

6. Landless families who rely on manual income through daily labour

Senior citizens

1. All individuals aged 70 years and above living in rural as well as urban areas

2. Senior citizens covered under existing government health insurance programmes such as the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), or Ayushman CAPF may either continue with their current coverage or opt to shift to AB PM-JAY.

3. Senior citizens enrolled under private health insurance plans or covered by the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme are also eligible to avail benefits under AB PM-JAY

Documents required for Ayushman card

You will require the following documents

Age & Identity Proof (Aadhaar Card/PAN Card)

Proof of Address

Caste Certificate

Contact details (Mobile, e-mail)

Income Certificate

How to register online? Step to follow:

Step 1: Visit https://pmjay.gov.in/

Step 2: Select the ‘Am I Eligible’ option available in the top menu bar.

Step 3: Input the captcha code, mobile number and OTP for the verification process.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code and select the ‘Login’ button.

Step 5: Select the ‘State’, choose ‘PMJAY’ under the ‘Sub Scheme’ section, enter the ‘District’, select ‘Search by’ (this helps you choose how to identify yourself, such as name, ration card number, mobile number, or aadhaar number), fill in the required details, and click on ‘Search’.

Step 6: Click on the ‘Do e-KYC’ button.

Step 7: Authenticate by clicking on the Aadhaar OTP option. Click ‘Verify’.

Step 8: Provide your consent by ticking the checkbox and clicking on ‘Allow’. Then enter the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and the mobile OTP to complete the verification process. Once done, an e-KYC completion message will appear.

Step 9: After completing the e-KYC process, wait for 15–20 minutes, log in to the PMJAY portal, and click on the ‘Download Card’ option.

Step 10: For authentication, choose the ‘Aadhaar OTP’ option. Your Aadhaar number will be displayed on the screen. Click on ‘Verify’ to proceed.

Step 11: Tick the consent checkbox and click on ‘Allow’. Enter the Aadhaar OTP and mobile OTP for verification, then click the download icon to download your Ayushman Card

How to register offline?

You can visit your nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) or empanelled hospital. Carry the required documents and your Aadhaar card for completion of the verification process.

Common issues that one faces while registering online

1. Incorrect personal details: Ensure your date of birth, name and personal details match your official documents to avoid rejection.

2. Duplicate application: Check if your name has already been registered before to avoid duplication.

3. Document upload error: Scan your documents and upload them in PDF/JPEG format and size as specified.

4. Give your active mobile number: Mention your active mobile number for OTP verification, update later if necessary.

5. Eligibility criteria: Make sure you fall under the eligibility criteria before applying.