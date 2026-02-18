Javier Bardem, Tilda Swinton, about 80 other artists condemn Berlinale ‘silence’ on Gaza

More than 80 current and former participants of the Berlinale, including Javier Bardem, Tilda Swinton and Adam McKay, have signed an open letter condemning the festival’s “silence” on Gaza.

The controversy was triggered during the opening press conference when jury president Wim Wenders said filmmakers “should stay out of politics” in response to questions on the Israel-Gaza conflict and Germany’s support for Israel.

The remark sparked criticism from sections of the film fraternity. Festival director Tricia Tuttle later issued a statement saying artists should not be expected to comment on “every political issue”.

“Artists are free to exercise their right of free speech in whatever way they choose,” Tuttle said. “Artists should not be expected to comment on all broader debates about a festival’s previous or current practices over which they have no control. Nor should they be expected to speak on every political issue raised to them unless they want to”.

According to Variety, prominent film personalities on Tuesday accused the Berlinale of “censoring” artists who have spoken out on the issue.

The signatories also included Angeliki Papoulia, Saleh Bakri, Tatiana Maslany, Peter Mullan and Tobias Menzies, as well as directors Mike Leigh, Lukas Dhont, Nan Goldin, Miguel Gomes and Avi Mograbi.

“You cannot separate one from another,” they said in the letter, referring to filmmaking and politics, and added that the “tide is changing across the international film world”.

The letter cited the refusal of more than 5,000 film workers to work with “complicit Israeli film companies and institutions”. It added that the Berlinale had made “clear statements” in the past about other “atrocities”, including in Ukraine.

“We call on the Berlinale to fulfil its moral duty and clearly state its opposition to Israel’s genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes against Palestinians, and completely end its involvement in shielding Israel from criticism and calls for accountability,” the letter said.

Political questions have dominated headlines around the Berlinale over the past week. US actor Neil Patrick Harris was asked whether cinema could fight fascism, UK actor Rupert Grint was questioned about fascism, and Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh was asked about the current state of the US, even as they were promoting their respective films.

Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy also pulled out of the festival jury's “unconscionable” statements on Gaza. A 4K restored version of In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, a 1989 film which Roy wrote 38 years back, is slated to be screened at the festival.