Pennywise is back: ‘It’ prequel ‘Welcome to Derry’ to debut on HBO Max in October

Bill Skarsgård reprises his now-iconic role as Pennywise, alongside Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.07.25, 02:26 PM
Poster of ‘Welcome to Derry’

Poster of ‘Welcome to Derry’ Instagram

Welcome to Derry, the prequel series to Stephen King’s It franchise, is set to premiere on HBO Max in October, the streamer announced on Friday.

Sharing a poster on Instagram, the streamer wrote, “All roads lead to Derry. First stop: #SDCC. #ITWelcomeToDerry is coming this October to HBO Max.”

The poster shows a car moving into a fog-covered forest. It passes a sign that reads, “Welcome to Derry.” Above the trees, a single red balloon floats ominously, hinting at the return to the terrifying world of It.

The show is set 27 years before the events of It (2017), tracing a chilling chapter in Derry’s haunted history. Set in the year 1962, Welcome to Derry explores the ominous build-up to one of the cycles of child disappearances and mass hysteria in the cursed town of Derry, Maine. As the lore goes, the shape-shifting creature known as It awakens every 27 years to feed on fear — and on children.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “My favourite SK book. Love IT so much.” Another fan commented, “So looking forward to this one.”

Bill Skarsgard reprises his now-iconic role as Pennywise, returning with unnerving charm and menace. The cast features Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso.

Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television in collaboration with New Line Cinema and Double Dream, Welcome to Derry is developed by It director Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, the series is co-showrun by Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane.

