‘It’ prequel ‘Welcome to Derry’ to debut on HBO Max on October 26

Welcome to Derry, the prequel series to Stephen King’s It franchise, is set to premiere on HBO Max on October 26, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Sharing a motion poster on Instagram, the streamer wrote, “Everyone’s dying to see IT.#ITWelcomeToDerry premieres October 26 on HBO Max.”

The poster shows a retro cinema marquee with the word ‘CAPITOL’ written at the top with the letters ‘IT’ highlighted in red. Below it the message reads, “Welcome to Derry October 26.”

Set 27 years before the events of It (2017), Welcome to Derry traces a chilling chapter in Derry’s haunted history — child disappearances and mass hysteria in the cursed town in 1962. As the lore goes, the shape-shifting creature known as It awakens every 27 years to feed on fear, and on children.

Bill Skarsgard reprises his now-iconic role as Pennywise. The cast features Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso.

Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television in collaboration with New Line Cinema and Double Dream, Welcome to Derry is developed by It director Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, the series is co-showrun by Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane.