MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 16 November 2025

‘It got so unhinged, I started laughing’: Lady Gaga on dealing with criticism for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Released in 2024, the film also stars Joaquin Phoenix, who reprised his character Arthur Fleck

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.11.25, 05:49 PM
Joker 2

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker: Folie a Deux' File Photo

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga has spoken out about the wave of poor reviews of Joker: Folie à Deux, and said it eventually got so “unhinged” she had to laugh it off.

Joker: Folie à Deux, directed by Todd Phillips — featured Gaga as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix, who reprised his Oscar-winning performance as Arthur Fleck. The sequel panned out quite differently from the first, which made more than USD 1 billion globally and was a critical success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to American entertainment magazine Rolling Stone, Gaga said, “There was a ton of negativity around Joker. And I think I was feeling artistically rebellious at the time… I wasn’t unfazed. It’s funny, I’m almost nervous to share my reaction. But the truth is, when it first started happening, I started laughing. Because it was just getting so unhinged.”

She admitted that the criticism did eventually hurt, given the emotional investment she put into the character. “When it takes a while for something to dissipate, that can be a little bit more painful. Only because I put a lot of myself into it,” she said.

The film also featured Connor Storrie in a pivotal role.

The 39-year-old singer got seven nods at the 2026 Grammy Awards, bagging nominations in categories including Album of the Year for Mayhem — a return to her electro-pop roots.

She recently starred in Netflix’s popular gothic drama Wednesday Season 2, alongside Jenna Ortega. She will be next seen in Devil Wears Prada 2 alongside Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. Filming began in June, with a scheduled release date of May 1, 2026.

RELATED TOPICS

Lady Gaga Joker Folie A Deux
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India skid on crumbling Eden, South Africa snatch 30-run win in three-day thriller

Bavuma’s gritty 55* and Harmer’s four-for stun India as Jansen’s early strikes seal a stunning 30-run SA win in Kolkata
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with daughter Rohini Acharya and son Tejashwi Yadav during an event, in Saran district.
Quote left Quote right

Tejashwi Yadav accused me of donating bad kidney to my father. Slipper was raised to hit me

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT