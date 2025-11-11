MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 11 November 2025

International Film Festival of India 2025 to open with grand parade along Goa’s Mandovi river

The 56th edition of the annual film festival will be held from 20 November to 28 November across different venues in Panaji

PTI Published 11.11.25, 04:57 PM
Representational image

Representational image www.iffigoa.org

The opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 will feature a grand parade along the Mandovi river showcasing the country's rich film culture, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said here on Tuesday.

IFFI 2025 will be held from November 20 to 28, 2025, across different venues in Panaji.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chief minister, accompanied by officials of the Directorate of Film Festival and Entertainment Society of Goa, the agencies hosting the festival, reviewed the preparations.

Talking to reporters, Sawant said a special parade including floats of film companies and other industry stakeholders would be taken out on November 20.

The parade will start near the Old Secretariat building and end at the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) building.

The inaugural function will be held at the ESG courtyard which can accommodate 2,500 guests, the chief minister said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

IFFI 2025
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

NIA takes over Red Fort blast case; in Kashmir, family of ‘suspect’ Umar expresses shock

Fear, grief, and doubt grip Delhi as probe into car explosion that killed at least 12 people widens. In Kashmir, family of doctor believed to have been behind wheel of the i-20 that blew up cannot believe turn of events
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an event to mark the 70th birthday celebrations of the fourth king of Bhutan Jigme Singye Wangchuck, in Thimphu, Bhutan.
Quote left Quote right

Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy... All those responsible will be brought to justice

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT