Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone pose with fans in New York City ahead of New Year

Celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are vacationing in New York City ahead of New Year, show photos shared by a fan on Sunday.

“Meeting this gem of a person Ranveer Singh in NYC was a beautiful surprise and keepsake memory,” Chetna Sharda, the fan, wrote on Instagram alongside pictures with Ranveer and Deepika.

The photos appear to have been clicked at an eatery in New York City. While Ranveer sported a black outfit, Deepika looked gorgeous in an all-white ensemble in the pictures.

Recently, the couple were seen at Mumbai airport where they twinned in black outfits.

Ranveer and Deepika, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, on 8 September last year.

On the work front, Ranveer is currently riding high on the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which has already earned over Rs 690 crore nett in India since its 5 December release. The action drama has emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of 2025.

Deepika, on the other hand, is working on the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the highly anticipated actioner is expected to arrive in theatres in 2026. Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaideep Ahlawat round off the cast of King.