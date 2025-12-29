Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ beats Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ at global box office

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s latest directorial Dhurandhar has crossed the global box office haul of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan at the end of its 24th day in theatres, as per latest trade figures out on Monday.

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film has collected Rs 1,058.25 crore gross globally, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk reported. This includes Rs 828.25 crore gross from the domestic box office and Rs 230 crore gross overseas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Siddharth Anand-directed Pathaan had earned Rs 1,050 crore gross in 2023.

The spy thriller has created a new record at the domestic box office as well, emerging as the first Hindi film to enter the Rs 700-crore club in India. It has earned Rs 706.40 crore nett domestically, as per the makers.

“Defining a new era in Indian Cinema,” the official X handle of JioStudios wrote, sharing the film’s box office numbers.

Dhurandhar also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. It has been produced by Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios, in collaboration with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

Set in the 2000s in Lyari in Karachi, Pakistan, Dhurandhar revolves around an Indian spy Hamza (Ranveer Singh) who infiltrates the underworld in Pakistan. The film also features real life incidents like the IC-814 Kandahar hijack, 2001 Parliament attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on 5 December. The makers have also confirmed a second instalment, which is scheduled to release on 19 March on the occasion of Eid. The film will clash with Yash’s Toxic at the box office.