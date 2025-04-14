MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
International Children’s Film Festival kicks off in Kalahandi, Odisha

More than 30 feature films, short films, documentaries and movies made by children from 15 countries will be screened at the event

PTI Published 14.04.25, 12:01 PM
Smile International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFFCY)

Smile International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFFCY) Instagram

A three-day-long International Children Film festival began here in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Sunday, organisers said.

More than 30 feature films, short films, documentaries and movies made by children from 15 countries will be screened in the event.

Several capacity-building workshops, master classes and panel discussions for young people are also parts of the festival.

Organised by Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth ( SIFFCY), the programme is being held for the first time in Kalahandi. It will continue till April 15.

On the inaugural day, films like 'Biswa' (Hindi) directed by Anuj Tyagi, 'Tripple Trouble' (Polish), A Butterfly Heart from Lithuanian, 'The Dragon's Spell' from Ukraine, short films from Georgia and India were screened.

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of guests from across the world.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

