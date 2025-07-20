Indian box office hits Rs 5,723 crore in six months, ‘Chhaava’ highest grosser: Ormax

The Indian box office collected Rs 5,723 crore in gross revenue between January and June 2025, registering a 14 per cent year-on-year growth, according to a new industry report released by Ormax Media on Saturday.

Titled India Box Office Report: Jan–Jun 2025, the report states that 17 films crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office in the first half of the year, up from 10 during the same period in 2024.

“The cumulative box office for Jan-Jun releases stands at Rs 5,723 crore, which is 14 per cent higher than the same period in 2024 and just Rs 12 crore short of the 2022 record for Jan-Jun box office,” the report said.

Despite a limited number of high-budget releases, overall growth has been driven by a consistent stream of mid- and high-performing films. Only one title has crossed the Rs 250-crore threshold so far this year.

Hindi films accounted for 40 per cent of total box office revenue in the first half of the year, followed by Telugu (20 per cent) and Tamil (15 per cent). Hollywood titles contributed over 10 per cent — the first time the segment has crossed into double digits since 2022.

The top-grossing film in the first half of 2025 was Chhaava, a historical action drama starring Vicky Kaushal, which earned Rs 693 crore. The second-highest earner was the Telugu-language film Sankranthiki Vasthunam, featuring Daggubati Venkatesh, which also performed well across India.

The month of June alone contributed more than Rs 900 crore to the half-year total, driven by Hindi-language films Sitaare Zameen Par and Housefull 5, both of which earned close to Rs 200 crore. Other significant contributors included the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Kuberaa and F1, a Hollywood release starring Brad Pitt.

According to the report, if the current trend continues, the Indian box office could close the year with Rs 13,500 crore in total gross, the highest ever for the domestic theatrical market.

This projection depends on the performance of several high-profile releases scheduled in the second half of 2025, including Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Akhanda 2 led by Nandamuri Balakrishna, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thama, and Pawan Kalyan’s OG.