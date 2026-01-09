Indian animated film ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ in contention for Best Picture at 98th Oscars

Ashwin Kumar-directed animated feature Mahavatar Narsimha has been included in the contention list for the Best Picture category at the 98th Academy Awards.

The other Indian films which made it to this eligibility list include Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1, Tanvi the Great, and Tourist Family. UK production Sister Midnight, directed by Karan Kandhari and starring Radhika Apte, also made it to the list.

Backed by Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films, the film will compete for a nomination at the Oscars 2026 alongside 201 other titles.

According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Oscars contention list represents the initial eligibility stage of the Academy Awards. Films that meet the Academy’s criteria can submit themselves for consideration across general categories by fulfilling eligibility requirements, paying fees and completing the formal submission process.

These films are then reviewed by Academy members for potential nomination.

The Academy’s full eligibility slate covers a wide selection of films, including Sinners, One Battle After Another, Materialists, Novocaine, No Other Choice, Hamnet, Frankenstein and Marty Supreme.

Mahavatar Narsimha is the first instalment in a planned multi-film franchise based on Lord Vishnu’s avatars. Future instalments include Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), and the two-part Mahavatar Kalki (2035 and 2037).

Released on July 25, 2025, Mahavatar Narsimha is the highest grossing Indian animated film of all time, with a total collection of Rs 326 crore worldwide.

Nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on January 22. The ceremony is set for March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Conan O’Brien is set to host the event for the second year in a row.