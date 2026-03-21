‘If Indians love K-pop, Koreans love Aamir Khan and 3 Idiots’: Priyanka Mohan

Made in Korea director Ra Karthik and actor Priyanka Mohan appreciate how their cross-cultural drama about a young woman's love for Korea connects two worlds through movies and shows.

“If Indians love K-dramas, BTS, and K-food, South Koreans adore Aamir Khan and 3 Idiots,” Mohan told News Agency PTI.

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Karthik was inspired by his wife's Korean love- from kimchi to buns. The film topped Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English Films in 24 countries after debuting this month.

Mohan said, “I think I am living many people's dreams. After this, people will want to visit Korea.”

Karthik recalled discovering K-dramas in 2015, with a collection on his hard drive, and seeing their popularity before OTT platforms existed.

He noted the rise of Korean culture in Chennai, from restaurants to K-pop, and drew on an Indian princess story to create Made in Korea.

Mohan said filming in Korea was a new experience, finding shared emotions and values with Koreans. She mostly worked with senior Korean actor Park Hye-jin, who brought energy and curiosity to the set.

The crew of 35 Koreans was surprised by K-drama’s popularity in India.

Karthik and Mohan spent 58 and 35 days in Korea, respectively, bonding deeply. Mohan said, “Coming back was hard; we share a bond.”

Karthik praised the organised crew and loved finally taking his wife to Korea, making it a honeymoon after 10 years. Her Instagram stories captured their journey, enriched by her insights, making the film special.

Released on March 12, the romcom drama also stars Park Hye-jin, Si Hun-baek and Rishikanth in pivotal roles.