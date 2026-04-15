Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood set to return in ‘Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’

Warner Bros. has unveiled major casting updates for its upcoming film The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum during its presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. A short teaser was also shared by the studio on social media on Wednesday.

Andy Serkis, famous for his motion-capture portrayal of Gollum, will direct the project and reprise his role as the creature also known as Sméagol. He will be joined by returning cast members Ian McKellen as Gandalf and Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins, with Lee Pace set to return as the Elven king Thranduil.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film will also introduce new additions to the franchise. Kate Winslet has been cast as a character named Marigol, while Leo Woodall will portray Halvard. Jamie Dornan will take on the role of Strider, the ranger later revealed as Aragorn in J.R.R. Tolkien’s original narrative.

Set in the years leading up to The Fellowship of the Ring, the story will centre on the hunt for Gollum, expanding on events that precede the original trilogy. The screenplay is being developed by Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, who co-wrote the earlier films, alongside Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou. The script draws from Tolkien’s source material.

Tolkien first introduced Middle-earth in The Hobbit in 1937, later expanding the universe with The Lord of the Rings trilogy in the 1950s. Peter Jackson’s film adaptations, released between 2001 and 2003, achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success, earning nearly $3 billion worldwide and securing 17 Academy Awards.

The Return of the King swept the Oscars in 2004, winning Best Picture and matching the record with 11 awards.

The Middle-earth franchise has continued to expand in recent years. New Line Cinema released the animated feature The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim in 2024, while Amazon-MGM is currently developing the third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for Prime Video.

The Hunt for Gollum is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 17, 2027.