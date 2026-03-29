‘I spoke to him an hour ago’: Bengali film industry in shock after Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s sudden death

The sudden death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee on Sunday has left colleagues and friends in shock.

Actor Bhaskar Bandhopadhyay, who worked with him on Sunday before the accident, said, "I spoke to him, and just an hour later, I got the call that he was gone. We had gone there yesterday, shot today, and then I left. He was supposed to come back tomorrow after finishing the shoot. I got the call between 5:30 and 6:00. At first, I was told he had an accident, and a little later, I was informed he had passed away."

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Director and TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty, who was the director of the film Chirodini ... Tumi Je Amar said, "I can’t believe this has happened. He was such a talented actor. I received the news from my wife Subhashree. He was a very good writer."

Also Read Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies in accident at Talsari

Actor Aparajita Auddy said, "I found out a while ago. Some people I know were there, waiting to take selfies with him. The person who told me was crying so much that it took me a while to fully grasp what had happened. It’s unbelievable. He was such an educated person, a very talented actor and co-actor, and so knowledgeable. Just a few days ago, he even asked me for an interview for his podcast. I’ve known him for so many years. I still can’t believe this has happened. I know in Talsari the water rises suddenly around 4 pm, I still don’t know if that’s what caused it."

Actor and BJP candidate from Shibpur Assembly constituency Rudranil Ghosh, who worked with Rahul in the film The Academy of Fine Arts, said, "I cannot believe this has happened. Shooting sets are not always equipped with proper safety measures."

Actor Rituparna Sengupta said, "I still can’t believe it’s real."

Director Srjit Mukherjee, posted on Facebook: "Eta ki holo, Tubai Da?" referring to Rahul.

Actor and director Anjan Dutta expressed his grief saying: "He was a truly talented actor. I feel terrible."