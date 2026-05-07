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regular-article-logo Thursday, 07 May 2026

Elle Woods is back in the first trailer for 'Legally Blonde' prequel series 'Elle'; Watch

The Prime Video show, starring Lexi Minetree as a teenage Elle Woods, is set to premiere in July

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.05.26, 10:37 AM
Lexi Minetree as a teenage Elle Woods in ‘Elle’

Lexi Minetree as a teenage Elle Woods in ‘Elle’ File Picture

Prime Video has released the first trailer for Elle, the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series starring Lexi Minetree as a teenage Elle Woods, ahead of its July 1 premiere on the streaming platform.

Set in 1995, the series follows Elle before her time at Harvard Law School, depicting her move from Bel-Air to Seattle after her father Wyatt (Tom Everett) Scott, loses his job and relocates the family.

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In the trailer, Elle’s father tells her he has “had to look for other work” and secured employment in Seattle, forcing the teenager to leave behind her familiar California lifestyle for a new environment in the Pacific Northwest.

According to the official logline, the series follows Elle “before she was a fish-out-of-water at Harvard. We meet her in 1995 as a fish in the tumultuous waters of high school where she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices.”

“Through it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone, and forms an even tighter bond to her mother (June Diane Raphael), proving that they can get through anything life throws their way as long as they have each other,” the logline adds.

Prime Video has already renewed the show for a second season.

Elle is created by Laura Kittrell, known for High School and Insecure, who serves as co-showrunner alongside Caroline Dries.

The cast also includes Jacob Moskovitz, Gabrielle Policano, Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker and Amy Pietz. Recurring cast members include Jessica Belkin, Danielle Chand, Matt Oberg, Chloe Wepper, Logan Shroyer, Sharon Taylor, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada and the late James Van Der Beek.

Reese Witherspoon, who starred in the original Legally Blonde films, executive produces the series with Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, alongside Amanda Brown, Marc Platt and Jason Moore, who directed the first two episodes.

Bryan J. Raber and Asmita Paranjape serve as producers, while Josie Craven and Jen Regan are supervising producers.

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Legally Blonde Legally Blonde Prequel Elle Prime Video
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