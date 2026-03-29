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regular-article-logo Sunday, 29 March 2026

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies in accident at Talsari

He was 42

Our Web Desk Published 29.03.26, 07:34 PM
Rahul Arunoday Banerjee

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Facebook/RahulArunodayBanerjee

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died in an accident at Talsari on Sunday. He was 42.

It is believed that he drowned, though the exact sequence of events remains unclear.

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According to reports, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

"Rahul was beyond just movies and Tollywood industry. His grasp over other issues, especially sahitya, was something that amazed us. He always wanted a direct a movie. That will remain unfulfilled," said a Mumbai-based creative producer who acted with Rahul in a film.

The actor hosted the podcast Shohoj Kotha with over 70k followers. Bratya Basu was a guest in the podcast two days ago.

Rahul began his journey on the big screen with the film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, where he paired opposite Priyanka Sarkar.

Rahul acted in the 2025 film Academy of Fine Arts and is currently part of the serial Bhole Baba Par Karega. A few days ago, he was also seen in the web series Thakumar Jhuli.

Rahul was known for films like Chaka (2000), Hangover (2009), Meghe Dhaka Tara (2012), Zulfiqar (2016), and Rappa Roy & Full Stop Dot Com (2025). He also appeared in the popular Hoichoi series Puropuri Eken (2025).

This is a breaking news. Please refresh the page for further updates

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