‘I have seen Vijay since young age’: Rajinikanth denies he is ‘jealous’ of Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil star Rajinikanth on Sunday denied he was “jealous” about Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay and clarified that his recent meeting with DMK president MK Stalin was “purely” a friendship call with no political motive behind it.

Speaking to reporters at his Poes Garden residence in Chennai, the actor dismissed reports suggesting that the meeting with Stalin was aimed at obstructing Vijay’s chief ministerial ambitions or facilitating any political merger, according to PTI.

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Rejecting suggestions that he was envious of Vijay’s rise, the veteran actor said there was a 25-year generational gap between them and praised the TVK founder for his achievements at the age of 52.

“I have seen Vijay since a young age. Why would I be jealous if he had become CM. That too at a young age of 52, he has achieved more than MGR and NTR... I have no envy at all,” Rajinikanth said.

The actor was referring to former chief ministers M G Ramachandran and N T Rama Rao, the matinee idols from Tamil and Telugu cinema respectively, who later became chief ministers.

Rajinikanth also congratulated Vijay after the latter’s party, TVK, won 108 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, and formed the government with the support of Congress, VCK, Left parties and IUML.

The actor further said he had stayed away from politics due to health reasons and advised his fans to support any political party of their choice. He also urged the public to give Vijay two years to establish himself as chief minister.