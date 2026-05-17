‘Taarkata’ teaser: Vikram Chatterjee plays a whacky cop with intermittent memory loss

Actor Vikram Chatterjee is set to headline Bangla ZEE5 series Taarkata, described by its makers as a wacky action revenge drama blending dark humour with gritty action.

The series also marks Vikram’s debut as a producer under his banner VC Films (Vikram Chatterjee Films).

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Directed by Samik Roy Choudhury, the show features Priyanka Sarkar, Srijit Mukherji, Satyam Bhattacharya, Ayush Das and Sushmita Roy in key roles.

Actor-singer Meiyang Chang, of Indian Idol fame, will also feature in the project, marking his first appearance in a Bengali series.

The story revolves around an ex-cop who returns to his hometown under complicated circumstances to investigate a critical death linked to his suppressed past.

The teaser indicates that Vikram’s character, a police officer, loses parts of his memory following an incident. Though he has not entirely forgotten his past, fragmented memories continue to haunt him intermittently.

Now working as a detective, the character relies on his physical strength and instincts despite his fading memory.

The teaser further suggests that the protagonist comes into conflict with a villain who is aware of his hidden past, forcing him to confront unresolved tensions between his present and past.