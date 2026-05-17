Kamal Haasan wants Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to launch state-owned OTT platform

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday met Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay and submitted a memorandum containing six demands for the Tamil film industry, including the launch of a state-owned OTT platform.

Haasan’s party, the Makkal Needhi Maiam, an ally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, did not contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

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In a post on X, the MNM chief detailed the demands he submitted to the Chief Minister during their meeting late on Saturday.

“I request the Tamil Nadu government to launch a state-owned OTT platform where Tamil audiences could access Tamil cinema, independent film and documentaries at affordable and subsidised rates,” he said.

In his second demand, Haasan sought the removal of the local body entertainment tax imposed on films.

“In view of rising production, distribution, and theatre operating costs, I request the abolition of local body entertainment tax levied at 4 per cent. This will greatly help the Tamil film industry,” he said.

Calling for stricter anti-piracy measures, Haasan said piracy adversely affects the livelihoods of artists, technicians and producers associated with the industry.

“I request the creation of a dedicated anti piracy enforcement team within the Tamil Nadu police cyber crime department to protect Tamil cinema with powers to enforce real time takedowns of pirated content,” he said.

Haasan also requested the government to allow theatres across the state to screen five shows a day for all films.

“This will improve theatre revenues and support the recovery of the film exhibition sector,” he added.

The actor-politician further urged the government to mandate an eight-week OTT release window for films released in Tamil Nadu.

“To protect theatres, I request the government to regulate and make an eight-week OTT release window mandatory for all the films released in Tamil Nadu, enabling theatre owners and distributors to sustain themselves,” he said.

He also appealed to the state government to introduce a film production incentive scheme aimed at restoring Tamil Nadu’s position as a leading film production hub, while generating employment and promoting tourism.