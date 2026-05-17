Oscar-nominated actor Michael Fassbender in talks to join Brady Corbet’s next film

Academy Award-nominated actor Michael Fassbender is in talks to star in filmmaker Brady Corbet’s next feature, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

The project is reportedly titled The Origin of the World and will mark Corbet’s follow-up to his critically acclaimed film The Brutalist.

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While details about the film remain under wraps, Corbet had previously said in an interview that the project would be an X-rated movie set largely in the 1970s.

“The film spans from the 19th century into the present day — it’s just predominantly focused on the ’70s. The film is really, really genre-defying,” he said.

The film is being produced by David Kaplan and Andrew Morrison under the banner of Kaplan Morrison.

Fassbender rose to prominence with his portrayal of Bobby Sands in Hunger. He is also known for his performances in films such as 12 Years a Slave and Steve Jobs.

His latest release is Black Bag, which also starred Cate Blanchett. The film revolved around intelligence agent Kathryn Woodhouse, who is suspected of betraying her country, while Fassbender played her husband George.

The actor will next be seen in Hope, which is set to have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17.