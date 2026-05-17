‘Decade of challenges’: PM Modi warns Middle East war could wipe out global gains

Describing India as a “land of opportunities”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the country is undergoing an “unprecedented transformation” and its aspirations are “no longer limited to its borders”.

Addressing the Indian community in The Hague, the Prime Minister also said that India is dreaming big and its youth aspires to reach the sky.

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"India of the 21st century is a land of opportunities. India is both technology-driven and humanity-driven. India is becoming as modern as it is ancient. Therefore, this is also the time to connect with your ancestral villages in India, and to participate in the journey of developed India," Modi said in his over 40-minute speech.

He urged all “friends of India” in the Netherlands to increase cooperation with India as much as possible. "This will also increase India's potential, and the return on your investments will also be higher. This is Modi's guarantee," he said, amid applause from the audience.

"Today, our India is dreaming big. Today, the country is saying - we don't just want transformation, we want the best. And we don't just want the best, we want the fastest. And that's why when aspirations are unlimited in India, efforts are also becoming limitless," he said.

Modi said the youth of India want to touch the sky now, and cited that as a reason behind India's startup ecosystem getting stronger. "Now we are the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world," he added.

"India’s aspirations today are no longer limited to its borders. India wants to host the Olympics, become a global manufacturing hub, emerge as a leader in green energy and become the growth engine of the world," he said.

Modi said that India is currently experiencing an “unprecedented transformation”. He further said: "You must have seen recently that India hosted the world’s largest and most successful AI Summit. Before that, India also successfully hosted the G20 Summit. And this was not a one-time event. This has now become the character of today’s India." “India reached the moon where no one could reach before”, said Modi, referring to India’s space mission.

India made history when its Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully executed a soft landing on the lunar far side - often referred to as the 'dark side' - in 2023.

Recalling how India had only four unicorns in 2014, Modi on Saturday said the country now has nearly 125 active unicorns.

"Today, our startups are doing remarkable work in AI, defence, and the space sector. This culture of research and innovation is becoming even more expansive," he said.

The PM said India's aspiration-driven journey is also strengthening its democracy, mentioning the recently held assembly elections in several regions.

"This time, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry witnessed nearly 80-90 per cent voter turnout. Women’s participation also increased significantly, and this trend is visible across every state. Today, voters in India are enthusiastic. We feel proud that voting records are being broken every year," he said.

India values the democratic participation of every citizen, the prime minister said. Calling India the “Mother of Democracy”, Modi said it is "a matter of great pride for all of us." Modi also took a jibe at the opposition parties, asking the audience if the popular snack Jhalmuri has reached The Hague as well.

During campaigning ahead of the recently held assembly elections in West Bengal, Modi was seen enjoying Jhalmuri at a local shop. His party later won the elections in the state with a sweeping majority.

Modi on Saturday said the Netherlands will become the “natural gateway” for Indian businesses to enter Europe and added that the Indian diaspora can serve as a trusted bridge in this journey.

Referring to the COVID pandemic, global conflicts, and the energy crisis caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Modi said this decade is becoming a “decade of challenges” for the world.

"If these situations are not changed rapidly, the achievements of the past several decades will be washed away. The vast majority of the world's population will again slip into the quagmire of poverty," he warned.

Modi said India and the Netherlands are working together to create a trusted, transparent and future-ready supply chain.

"From energy security to water security, the Netherlands and India are working together. Our cooperation on green hydrogen is very important. And the historic trade agreement between India and the EU will further strengthen the partnership between India and the Netherlands," he added.

Underlining that the Netherlands is known for tulips, Modi said India is known for the lotus. "Both tulips and the lotus teach us that whether the roots are in water or on the earth, if proper nutrition is given, one gains both beauty and strength," he said, adding that this is also the basis of the partnership between India and the Netherlands.

Modi also said both countries are doing a lot together in the field of sports. Hailing the Indian community's contribution to Netherlands’ cricket, Modi said, "We all feel great when we see Teja Nidamanuru and Vikramjit Singh in the Netherlands jersey, or when young players like Aryan Dutt contribute to the future of Dutch cricket." Modi also said that many cultures have vanished over time. But India's diverse culture “still beats in the hearts of its people”.

"Generations have changed, countries have changed, environments have changed... but the family values have not changed," he said.

Prime Minister Modi assured the diaspora that the Government of India stood firmly behind every Indian living abroad and remained committed to their welfare.

On arrival, Modi was accorded a warm and colourful reception by a large gathering of the Indian diaspora and friends of India in the Netherlands.

"I express my gratitude to all of you for this warm welcome. And when I was entering here, the whole of Maharashtra, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and my beloved Rajasthan, and A for Assam.." he said.

Modi said that for a while, he had forgotten he was in the Netherlands. "It feels like a festival is going on somewhere in India." Highlighting the relevance of May 16, Modi told the audience how his party won the general elections in India on this date 12 years ago, adding that “a stable and absolute majority government was set to be formed in India after decades.” Modi said he was painted in the “colour of patriotism” from a young age. "When I look back, 13 years as chief minister, 12 years as prime minister, the continuous support of millions and millions of voters for 25 years in the democratic world is a very great fortune for me," he said.

Modi arrived in the Netherlands on Friday - after a brief stopover in the UAE - on the second leg of his five-nation tour to further deepen bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, technology, defence and renewable energy. Other countries in the official tour include Sweden, Norway and Italy.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.