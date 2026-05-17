Bulldozer action in Bengal: Major anti-encroachment drive conducted to clear out Howrah station area

A massive anti-encroachment drive was carried out outside Howrah railway station past midnight, with bulldozers demolishing rows of makeshift shops and illegal structures along the stretch from the Ganga ghat to the station premises, officials said on Sunday.

The operation, conducted jointly by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), railway authorities and Howrah City Police, saw heavy deployment of security personnel across the area to prevent any untoward incident during the eviction drive.

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Many temporary stalls and structures occupying footpaths and public spaces near the bus stand and Ganga ghat area were removed using bulldozers and earthmovers as part of a railway land clearance initiative for passengers' convenience.

The Railways, however, has not issued any official statement, but when asked, officials said it was a part of a regular cleanup operation.

The encroachments had for years caused severe congestion and inconvenience to passengers entering and exiting the station, one of the busiest railway terminals in the country.

Visuals from the spot showed police barricading large sections of the area while bulldozers razed roadside shops selling food items, plastic goods and other daily-use articles.

Some hawkers alleged they were not given adequate prior notice before the demolition drive was conducted and claimed their livelihoods had been severely affected.

Several traders said many of the stalls had existed for decades and demanded rehabilitation or alternative vending arrangements from the authorities.

"There should be beautification and proper management, but poor vendors should also be rehabilitated," one hawker said.

"We will have to resort to suicide if no rehabilitation is provided," another stall owner affected by the drive said.

Eyewitnesses said tension briefly flared up when some vendors attempted to resist the eviction, leading to heated exchanges and pushing between police personnel and protesters. However, the situation was later brought under control.

Authorities maintained that the operation was necessary to clear illegal occupation of railway land and improve pedestrian movement and security around the station area. Police deployment in the locality continued on Sunday morning.

Debris scattered around after an anti-encroachment drive on Saturday night near the Howrah Railway Station area, Bengal, Sunday, May 17, 2026. PTI picture

Amid the ongoing operations, Bengal BJP minister Dilip Ghosh issued a stern message on illegal occupation of public property, making it clear that strict enforcement would continue wherever violations are found.

Speaking to reporters in Kharagpur, Ghosh said the government had begun action against illegal constructions from the first day of taking charge. He stressed that encroachment on public land would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He also appealed to those running unauthorised setups to bring their activities within the legal framework and ensure compliance with regulations, adding that legitimate businesses would be supported by the administration. The minister further urged encroachers to vacate voluntarily to avoid forced removal.

Authorities said the intensified drive has been prompted by concerns over safety and congestion, particularly in densely populated areas where illegal structures have expanded over time.

The crackdown has also gained urgency following a recent fire incident in Kolkata’s Tiljala area that claimed two lives and raised fresh concerns over unsafe and overcrowded constructions in several neighbourhoods.

Officials added that multiple locations, especially around transport hubs, markets and government land parcels, are currently under review as part of a wider enforcement plan.

The administration is expected to continue similar demolition drives in the coming days as part of its ongoing effort to clear encroachments and improve public safety across the city.