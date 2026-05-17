The Great Indian Bizarre: Foaming watermelon goes viral, man walked in hospital with weapon lodged in head

Fake suicide scene ends with man back home

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Imagine leaving behind a handwritten suicide note, a pair of slippers and an Aadhaar card on a bridge over a river, sending police on a six-hour hunt for a possible dead body, only for them to find you sitting at home — all because of anger, family tensions and mental stress.

In a scene straight out of an emotionally overcooked soap opera, villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria spotted the suspicious collection of items lying abandoned near the railing of a bridge over the Saryu river in the Bhaglapur area early in the morning and alerted police.

Officers arrived, examined the belongings and quickly identified the supposed missing man through the Aadhaar card left behind.

The handwritten note only made matters worse. Fearing that the youth had jumped into the river, police launched a massive search operation in and around the area while panicked relatives gathered at the bridge expecting the worst.

According to police, the 22-year-old had left home three days earlier after telling his family he was heading to Mumbai for work.

For nearly six hours, police searched the river and surrounding areas as tension built among family members and locals. The suspense finally collapsed when information reached police that the man had, in fact, returned home alive and well.

Officers rushed to his house and questioned him. During interrogation, he reportedly admitted that he had staged the entire thing in a moment of frustration stemming from family disputes and mental stress.

Police said he told them he had deliberately left the suicide note, slippers and Aadhaar card on the bridge to make it appear as though he had jumped into the river, but later realised it would be a mistake and quietly returned home while an entire search operation unfolded in his honour.

Poet, philosopher… or party cadre?

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A statue that was long celebrated as that of Rabindranath Tagore has suddenly found itself at the centre of a drama and political controversy after local BJP leaders said that the statue that they have garlanded for so many years resembles that of Karl Marx.

The debate surfaced in Tripura's Bishalgarh, a day after Rabindra Jayanti was held. Local residents and youth had cleaned the statue and garlanded it as was the norm for years.

However, the plot twist came when BJP leader Tapan Das publicly demanded that the statue be replaced, alleging that its appearance was closer to Marx than the Nobel Laureate.

The remark quickly triggered sharp political reactions and, inevitably, a flood of jokes online.

Several locals pointed out that municipal representatives and BJP workers had attended Rabindra Jayanti events at the same spot in earlier years without raising objections.

The BJP, meanwhile, alleged that the statue had originally been installed during Left rule and hinted at what it described as “cultural confusion” created by the CPI(M).

Comments have flooded with many comparing poetry and revolution. But for now, the statue remains in place with visitors trying to decide whether it inspires revolution, poetry or perhaps a mix of both.

Foaming watermelon sends internet into full panic mode

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India's summer fruit season has started; however, that took a dramatic turn after YouTuber Gaurav Taneja uploaded a video of a watermelon foaming.

The now viral clip titled 'Tarbooz Mein Nikala Zeher' showed a watermelon releasing thick foam from inside prompting online reactions ranging from funny to concern.

According to Taneja, the watermelon had been purchased by his wife but was left outside for hours. This was the reason that the fruit had reportedly begun bubbling and foaming nonstop, leading the YouTuber to dramatically title the vlog: “Tarbooz Mein Nikala Zeher” — loosely translated as “Poison found inside the watermelon.”

While some viewers went into panic mode, citing chemicals, pesticides, and preservatives as the culprit, a few backed it using science stating that when fruits are kept outside in the summer heat for a long time, fruits rot, leading to fermentation and foaming.

Despite the varied comments, the viral video has reignited conversations around food safety, storage habits and unbearable summer heat.

Man walked in hospital with weapon lodged in head

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Twenty-seven-year-old Rohit Pawar casually walked into Mumbai’s Sion Hospital with a machete sticking out of his skull after an alleged late-night assault near PMGP Colony in Mankhurd.

According to police, three juveniles surrounded and attacked him over a personal dispute. What nobody expected, however, was Pawar arriving at the trauma center not screaming, collapsing, but casually waltzing in and quietly waiting his turn to be treated as if he had just come in to treat a mild headache.

Social media users were shocked to see photos of Pawar gazing at his phone and waiting as if he was attending a most routine inconvenience that happens every now and then. “This is definitely the plot of the next South Indian blockbuster,” one Instagram user wrote.

Witnesses at the hospital reportedly froze in disbelief as Pawar remained coherent despite having a blade lodged inside his head.

Doctors, meanwhile, were less interested in the memes and more interested in the fact that the blade had miraculously missed critical motor and speech regions of the brain. A surgical team led by neurosurgeon Dr. Batuk Diora successfully removed the weapon in a complex operation that somehow ended far better than anyone expected.

Police have since detained the three minors involved in the attack, while the internet continues debating two mysteries: how Pawar survived — and what exactly he was looking at on his phone with a weapon in his head.

Bihar wedding guests ignore massive storm

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A viral wedding video from Bihar has left the internet both deeply concerned and strangely impressed after guests were seen calmly continuing dinner while a violent storm attempted to physically remove the venue from existence.

Social media users have since labelled the video “peak Bihar survival instincts.”

The footage, now circulating widely on Instagram and X, shows powerful winds tearing through the wedding setup, shaking giant tents like paper napkins, knocking over decorations, and launching plastic chairs across the venue with the energy of a low-budget disaster movie.

In the middle of the chaos stood dozens of guests, peacefully eating as if nothing unusual was happening.

One man continued scooping curry onto his plate while a tent behind him appeared seconds away from achieving liftoff. Another guest reportedly tightened his grip on his roti instead of seeking shelter. At one point, chairs were literally flying through the air while attendees remained seated, focused entirely on finishing dinner before nature could intervene further.

Social media users immediately declared the clip “the most Bihar thing ever.” One viral comment read, “Bihar is not for beginners,” while another wrote, “These people fear wasting wedding food more than thunderstorms.”

Despite the dramatic visuals, no major injuries were reported.

SBI ATM in Bihar offers fades instead of funds

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Customers visiting an SBI ATM in Bihar’s Danapur recently discovered that the bank had quietly expanded its services.

The cash machine was gone.

In its place stood a barber.

Videos going viral online showed people entering the kiosk expecting withdrawals, only to find salon chairs, mirrors and haircut equipment inside, while the SBI signage outside continued confidently advertising banking services.

The ATM had reportedly shut months ago and the space was later rented out, though the board outside appeared unwilling to move on emotionally.

Locals soon began referring to it as the “Hair Cutting ATM”, possibly the only ATM where asking for a trim produced faster results than asking for cash.

Some social media users joked that banks were already familiar with “haircuts”, while others imagined customers rushing in urgently for cash only to hear, “Baal kaise kaatna hai?” (“How would you like your hair cut?”)

Following the video going viral, the SBI logo was eventually removed.

Bride rejects groom at wedding, says Instagram sent different version

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An Instagram love story in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi reportedly ended the way many online interactions fearfully begin.

“With due respect, who are you?”

According to PTI, the wedding had been arranged after the couple met on Instagram, spoke over the phone, fell in love and decided to get married.

Everything appeared to be proceeding normally until the groom arrived.

On seeing him, the bride allegedly refused to recognise him and claimed he was not the man she had been speaking to online. She reportedly told police that the person she knew had identified himself as Rahul.

The groom, unfortunately, had arrived as himself.

The disagreement quickly escalated into a violent clash between the two families, with members of the bride’s side allegedly assaulting the groom and several wedding guests.

The groom sustained injuries and was hospitalised.

Police later detained nine people for questioning.

The wedding, meanwhile, appears to have ended at the identity verification stage.

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