Delhi-NCR CNG crosses Rs 80 per kg after Re 1 hike, second increase in two days

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices were increased by Re 1 per kg across Delhi-NCR on Sunday, marking a second price hike in 48 hours. Earlier, on May 15, companies had already raised prices by Rs 2 per kg.

Following the latest increase, the price of CNG in Delhi has reached Rs 80.09 per kg. In Noida and Ghaziabad, consumers will now have to pay Rs 88.70 per kg. Meanwhile, Mumbai has also seen a rise, with CNG prices touching Rs 84 per kg.

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Rates vary across states due to differences in value-added tax.

Earlier this week, petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre amid rising global energy prices linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

After the revision, petrol in Delhi is retailing at Rs 97.77 per litre, up from Rs 94.77, while diesel prices have increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

State-run oil companies said the increase in CNG prices was part of efforts to offset higher input costs triggered by volatility in international energy markets.

After the increase, petrol and diesel prices are now the highest since May 2022.

The increase in fuel prices followed completion of elections and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party expanding its influence after winning three of five states, including Bengal.

Global crude prices have surged more than 50 per cent since US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's retaliation disrupted flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over the hike, saying the public was being forced to pay for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led administration's mistakes.

"Ghalti Modi sarkaar ki, keemat janta chukayegi (The public will pay the price for the Modi government's mistake)," Gandhi said in a post on X. "The Rs 3 shock has already arrived, the rest of the 'vasooli' (recovery) will be done in instalments." BJP, however, defended the decision, saying the government had shielded consumers from the global oil shock for more than two months and implemented only a "limited and calibrated" increase of 3.2-3.4 per cent.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday defended the hike in fuel prices, comparing the 3.2 per cent and 3.4 per cent price increase in petrol in India to other countries, claiming that they witnessed the hikes ranging from 20 per cent to nearly 100 per cent due to the West Asia conflict.

Congress workers on May 16 staged a protest against rising prices of petrol, diesel and milk, with party leaders arriving in bullock carts to highlight what they described as the growing burden of inflation on the public.

Delhi Congress president Devendra Yadav said the protest was aimed at drawing attention to the rising cost of essential commodities under the centre.

Industry sources said the price hike is modest relative to the rise in crude prices and still leaves retailers absorbing significant losses. It said the price hike appears calibrated - enough to partially ease margin pressure on oil companies without creating a major inflationary shock.

The increase, however, will have some impact on inflation, they said.

India's retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 3.48 per cent in April 2026 from 3.40 per cent in March, while wholesale price inflation (WPI) surged to 8.3 per cent, a 42-month high, driven by a sharp rise in fuel and energy prices amid elevated global crude oil rates.

Private fuel retailers had already increased pump prices. Nayara Energy, the country's largest private fuel retailer, in March, raised petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3, while Shell increased petrol prices by Rs 7.41 and diesel by Rs 25 per litre from April 1. In Bengaluru, Shell sells petrol at Rs 119.85 per litre and diesel at Rs 123.52.

Domestic cooking gas LPG prices were raised in March by Rs 60 per cylinder, but they are still way lower than the actual cost. Oil companies are losing Rs 674 per 14.2-kg cylinder of LPG.

(With inputs from agencies)