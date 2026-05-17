‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ registers marginal increase in collection on Day 2

Comedy entertainer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do continued its modest run at the box office on Saturday, registering a slight jump in collections after a slow opening day.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film earned Rs 5.7 crore nett on Day 2, according to industry data tracking portal Sacnilk.

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With this, its total box office collection of the film in India now stands at Rs 9.75 crore nett. The movie opened with Rs 4 crore nett on Friday.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do recorded around 16 per cent occupancy in cinemas on Saturday and ran across 6,717 shows nationwide. Despite the growth, the comedy drama could not enter the Rs 10 crore club within its first two days in theatres.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do follows the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, which featured Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

The supporting cast of the new film also includes Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza and Vishal Vashishtha.

Meanwhile, Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh, continued its steady performance at the box office.

The historical drama wrapped up its first week with collections of Rs 52.65 crore nett. In its second week, the film added Rs 24.30 crore nett to its tally. According to the Sacnilk, on Day 16, Raja Shivaji minted Rs 2.70 crore across 2,172 shows. Out of this, the Marathi version collected Rs 2.30 crore, while the Hindi edition netted Rs 0.40 crore.

With that, the total India gross collection of Raja Shivaji has reached Rs 96 crore, while its total India net collection stands at Rs 81.10 crore.