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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 17 March 2026

Hrithik Roshan’s home banner HRX Films collaborates with Prime Video for ‘Mess’

The ‘War’ actor earlier collaborated with Prime Video for ‘Storm’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.03.26, 01:01 PM
Hrithik Roshan to collaborate with Prime Video

Hrithik Roshan to collaborate with Prime Video Instagram/ @PrimeVideo

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s home banner HRX Films is set to join Prime Video for an upcoming comedy feature Mess, which marks their second collaboration after the thriller drama Storm.

The upcoming film is also set to be co-produced by Soda Films Lab, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

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Inspired by a script by American writer Paul Soter, the forthcoming film depicts a group of robbers who invade the home of a man with OCD and end up battling for their lives throughout a single night. The film will be directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan.

Further details about the cast and release date are under wraps.

“Prime Video, HRX Films and Soda Films Lab are about to make a MESS. Yes, you read that right. Amazon Prime Video joins forces with HRX Films and Soda Films Lab for Mess, a comedy where one man’s OCD spirals hilariously out of control. Production starts soon, stay tuned,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

The War actor earlier collaborated with Prime Video for Storm, which stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma and Saba Azad in key roles.

“My 25th year in the Indian Entertainment Industry has given me yet another debut, this time as a producer with our production house @HRXFilms headed by @RoshanEshaan. Today, as we make this special announcement of HRX Films taking its first steps into the world of storytelling, I thank our partners at @PrimeVideoIN, @iamgauravgandhi, @madhoknikhil and #SahiraNair, for their confidence, encouragement & critical inputs that have only strengthened the core of Storm,” wrote Hrithik on X about Storm.

The 51-year-old actor recently starred in the YRF action thriller War 2. The film also stars Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani.

Hrithik is reportedly set to back the fourth instalment of the fantasy action drama franchise, Krrish.

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