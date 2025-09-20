Hrithik Roshan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Siva Karthikeyan, Prabhas to unveil Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ trailer

Actors Hrithik Roshan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Siva Karthikeyan and Prabhas are set to unveil trailers of Rishab Shetty-starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu on September 22, production banner Hombale Films announced on Saturday.

War 2 actor Hrithik Roshan is set to unveil the Hindi version of the film’s trailer. “When the force of nature meets the fire of a Superstar. The Hindi Trailer of #KantaraChapter1 will be unveiled by the phenomenal @hrithikroshan. More legends. More languages. The roar of #Kantara will now echo across the world,” Hombale Films wrote.

The Tamil version of Kantara: Chapter 1 will be released by Siva Karthikeyan. “A tale of faith, fury and fire… a star carries the roar forward. The mighty @sivakarthikeyan unveils the Tamil Trailer of #KantaraChapter1. More legends. More languages. The roar keeps growing,” the production banner wrote.

On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was recently seen in Sarzameen, will unveil the Malayalam trailer. “From the land of lores, where stories breathe and legends walk… The Malayalam Trailer of #KantaraChapter1 will be unveiled by the maestro himself – @therealprithvi. A saga rooted in divinity now speaks in every tongue. The roar begins anew,” reads the Instagram post.

Kalki 2898 AD actor Prabhas will unveil the Telugu trailer of the Rishab Shetty-directed fantasy drama.

“When the roar of a Legend unites with the power of a Rebel Star. The Telugu Trailer of #KantaraChapter1 will be launched by the iconic Rebel Star @actorprabhas. More legends. More languages. One roar echoes across the world,” the production wrote on Instagram.

The pan-India movie from Hombale Films is the prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara, also written and fronted by Shetty.

Shetty is set to reprise his role as the protagonist in Kantara: Chapter 1.

The prequel is written and directed by Shetty.

The film tells a fictional story inspired by the traditions and conflicts surrounding human-forest relationships in coastal Karnataka, specifically focusing on the practice of Bhoota Kola.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2.