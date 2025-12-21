Unni Mukundan begins shooting for PM Modi biopic ‘Maa Vande’

Malayalam star Unni Mukundan has begun shooting for his upcoming film Maa Vande, a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the makers announced on Saturday.

As per a press release, the film is a biographical drama that celebrates Indian soil, a mother’s will, and the unyielding determination that forged the destiny of a nation.

The makers shared a video featuring glimpses of the puja ceremony after the shooting for the film began.

“#MaaVande now rolling! A New chapter unfolds to tell the story of the man who forged the destiny of a nation,” the makers wrote alongside a picture of the cast and crew after the puja ceremony.

Maa Vande was first announced to mark Modi’s 75th birthday on 17 September this year.

Directed by filmmaker Kranthi Kumar CH, Maa Vande is produced by Veer Reddy M under the Silver Cast Creations banner.

Maa Vande is heavily inspired from real-life incidents, navigating the personal and political aspects of Modi’s life.