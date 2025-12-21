MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 21 December 2025

Unni Mukundan begins shooting for PM Modi biopic ‘Maa Vande’

Directed by filmmaker Kranthi Kumar CH, the film is produced by Veer Reddy M under the Silver Cast Creations banner

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.12.25, 01:18 PM
The cast of 'Maa Vande'

The cast of 'Maa Vande' X

Malayalam star Unni Mukundan has begun shooting for his upcoming film Maa Vande, a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the makers announced on Saturday.

As per a press release, the film is a biographical drama that celebrates Indian soil, a mother’s will, and the unyielding determination that forged the destiny of a nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers shared a video featuring glimpses of the puja ceremony after the shooting for the film began.

“#MaaVande now rolling! A New chapter unfolds to tell the story of the man who forged the destiny of a nation,” the makers wrote alongside a picture of the cast and crew after the puja ceremony.

Maa Vande was first announced to mark Modi’s 75th birthday on 17 September this year.

Directed by filmmaker Kranthi Kumar CH, Maa Vande is produced by Veer Reddy M under the Silver Cast Creations banner.

Maa Vande is heavily inspired from real-life incidents, navigating the personal and political aspects of Modi’s life.

RELATED TOPICS

Unni Mukundan Maa Vande
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

SIR voter deletions bigger than victory margins in more than half of BJP-held seats in Bengal

The BJP had won 77 seats in the last Assembly polls held in 2021, four years before the Election Commission launched the special intensive revision of electoral rolls
BJP supporters wait for Narendra Modi at Taherpur in Nadia on Saturday.
Quote left Quote right

Bengal is worse than Lalu's Bihar. Our next target is to uproot Jungle Raj from Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT