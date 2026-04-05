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How Anurag Kashyap landed a role in ‘Dacoit’ at Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya’s wedding

Kashyap said he could not turn down the role as it offered him a departure from typecast characters

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.04.26, 10:11 AM
Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap File Picture

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Saturday said he was approached for a role in the upcoming pan-India film Dacoit at the wedding of actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya.

Narrating how he was cast in the action-thriller, Kashyap said that during the ceremony he was pulled aside for an impromptu script narration by director Shaneil Deo and actor Adivi Sesh, who also co-wrote Dacoit.

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“I went to attend the wedding of Sobhita (Dhulipala) to do kanyadaan and after it was done, they took me in a corner in that wedding and narrated the script to me. Like, while the 'phera' ceremony was going on, I was listening to the narration. I was not asked whether I’ll do it or not, rather I was told we are starting shoot next month,” the Kashyap said at the trailer launch of the film.

Kashyap said he could not turn down the role as it offered him a departure from typecast characters.

“For the first time, someone saw me beyond the crazy psychopath killer and that was a big thing for me. Usually, people often typecast you but in this film I got to play a new kind of a character,” the filmmaker, who has acted in films like Akira, “Bad Cop”, Maharaja, Viduthalai Part 2, and Rifle Club, said.

“I prefer directing movies. I love making movies, my first love is filmmaking. Acting is also part of it, I’ve done theatre and that experience is coming to use now,” he added.

“When I acted first, I couldn’t bear myself as an actor maybe because I didn’t understand the medium of cinema then. Today, I know it,” he further said.

“It’s good to act sometimes as you get a new perspective, like when an actor becomes a director, he understands the importance of performance,” Kashyap said.

Dacoit is billed as a gripping story of two former lovers who must unite to commit a series of robberies to change their lives. It stars Mrunal Thakur opposite Adivi Sesh. The film, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and presented by Annapurna Studios, with Suniel Narang as co-producer, is slated for release on April 10.

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