Horror anthology ‘Terror Tales’ by Junayed Alavi blends Bengali folklore with modern nightmares

A trailer of Terror Tales, an Indo-Japanese horror anthology film, featuring an ensemble cast including Manasi Sinha, Anirban Guha and Swagatam Halder, was dropped by the makers on Saturday.

Directed by filmmaker Junayed Alavi, the film offers a haunting glimpse into a world where ancient folklore meets modern nightmares.

Produced by Japanese filmmaker Ken Ochiai, Terror Tales brings to life a collection of 9 standalone horror stories, each rooted deeply in India’s cultural mystique, supernatural legends, and psychological fears passed down through generations.

The film’s cast includes Manasi Sinha, Anirban Guha, Swagatam Halder, Kalyan Goswami, Swati Mukherjee, Joyeeta Sanyal, Anirudhya Mashid, and Sayanta Dhar.

Shot across multiple time periods, Terror Tales bridges the past and present while remaining authentic towards Indian tradition. The film explores Bengal’s rich folklore and urban legends, reimagining supernatural entities like the “Daini” and “Nishir Dak” in modern settings, Alavi, a Rampurhat resident who has made 30 short films in the past 11 years, told The Telegraph Online in a past interview.

The film has already generated significant buzz across international film festivals. Till now, it has been selected for multiple film festivals across the world including Rhode Island International Film Festival, Yellowstone International Film Festival, Seven Issues Film Festival, International Kolkata Short Film Festival, Los Angeles Fantasia Fest, and Hanyang International Shorts Awards.

Terror Tales is set for a limited theatrical release on 21 December in West Bengal and Japan.