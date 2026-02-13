Tamannaah Bhatia, Junaid Khan team up for horror film ‘Ragini 3’

Tamannaah Bhatia and Junaid Khan have teamed up for an upcoming horror film titled Ragini 3.

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, Ragini 3 is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures. The film aims to deliver a bold, fresh, and stylised date night horror experience, according to a press release.

Ghosh has previously collaborated with Ektaa on films Veere Di Wedding and Freddy.

Further details about the film are kept under the wraps.

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in Odela 2, the sequel to Odela Railway Station. She will next appear in fantasy folklore film Vvan: Force Of The Forrest alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, Vvan is scheduled to release in theatres on May 15.

Junaid, who made his acting debut with Netflix film Maharaj, will be next seen in Aamir Khan Productions’ upcoming film Ek Din. Also starring Sai Pallavi, the remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1. The film marks Pallavi’s debut in Hindi cinema.