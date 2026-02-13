MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 13 February 2026

Anurag Kashyap heaps praise on ‘Kohrra 2’: ‘By last episode I was weeping’

The Netflix series created by Sudip Sharma stars Mona Singh and Barun Sobti in lead roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.02.26, 04:18 PM
Barun Sobti (right) and Mona Singh (left) in \\\'Kohrra 2\\\'

Barun Sobti (right) and Mona Singh (left) in 'Kohrra 2' File Picture

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has heaped praise on the second season of Netflix series Kohrra, describing the performances by Mona Singh and Barun Sobti as “cathartic”.

Kashyap shared a poster of Kohrra 2 on his Instagram handle on Thursday, accompanied by a long note applauding the series. He also lauded showrunner Sudip Sharma.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Could not stop watching it. Sudip Sharma is officially the first showrunner in India who now has two better second seasons of two great shows. First Pataal Lok and now Kohrra. The storytelling is peak , taking its time to unfold, letting characters breathe. Is in no hurry to solve the mystery, and in the process unpacks a whole town of people that need therapy, including its protagonists,” he wrote in the caption.

“Mona Singh and Barun Sobti’s characters and performances are so cathartic . By the last episode I was weeping. You won’t believe that it’s directed by two first-time filmmakers . And kudos where it’s due, to the creatives of Netflix, to allow it to just be and breathe. Gives me a lot of hope,” the filmmaker added.

“Unmissable and unmistakably world-class. Haven’t seen better writing in a long time... And then congratulations @netflix.in for letting the language of the land be and not alter with the genetics of its milieu. Cinematography, music, performances, every single department deserves all the praise. This is going to blow up,” he added.

Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma, Kohrra 2 is produced by A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three.

The series, which premiered on February 11 on Netflix, features Sobti as Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi and Singh as commanding officer Dhanwant Kaur. The show also stars Rannvijay Singha.

RELATED TOPICS

Kohrra Kohrra Season 2 Barun Sobti Mona Singh
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors shoulder burden of ‘medical freedom’ amid worst US measles outbreak in 30 years

The South Carolina outbreak has surpassed 930 cases, about 20 of which required hospitalization, according to state health officials. No deaths have been reported by the state
Voters stand in the queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the 13th general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 12, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

Since women can have jobs, go to the market and do everything, why can’t they vote?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT