Anurag Kashyap heaps praise on ‘Kohrra 2’: ‘By last episode I was weeping’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has heaped praise on the second season of Netflix series Kohrra, describing the performances by Mona Singh and Barun Sobti as “cathartic”.

Kashyap shared a poster of Kohrra 2 on his Instagram handle on Thursday, accompanied by a long note applauding the series. He also lauded showrunner Sudip Sharma.

“Could not stop watching it. Sudip Sharma is officially the first showrunner in India who now has two better second seasons of two great shows. First Pataal Lok and now Kohrra. The storytelling is peak , taking its time to unfold, letting characters breathe. Is in no hurry to solve the mystery, and in the process unpacks a whole town of people that need therapy, including its protagonists,” he wrote in the caption.

“Mona Singh and Barun Sobti’s characters and performances are so cathartic . By the last episode I was weeping. You won’t believe that it’s directed by two first-time filmmakers . And kudos where it’s due, to the creatives of Netflix, to allow it to just be and breathe. Gives me a lot of hope,” the filmmaker added.

“Unmissable and unmistakably world-class. Haven’t seen better writing in a long time... And then congratulations @netflix.in for letting the language of the land be and not alter with the genetics of its milieu. Cinematography, music, performances, every single department deserves all the praise. This is going to blow up,” he added.

Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma, Kohrra 2 is produced by A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three.

The series, which premiered on February 11 on Netflix, features Sobti as Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi and Singh as commanding officer Dhanwant Kaur. The show also stars Rannvijay Singha.