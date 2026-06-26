Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2’ crosses Rs 100-crore mark at the global box office in six days

Homi Adajania’s romcom drama Cocktail 2 has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the global box office in six days since its release on June 18.

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, Cocktail 2 has so far collected Rs 70.50 crore net at the domestic box office, while its worldwide gross stands at Rs 109.07 crore, including Rs 84.07 crore from India and Rs 25 crore overseas.

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Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain have co-written the script for Cocktail 2, while Dinesh Vijan, Ranjan and Ankur Garg have produced the film under the Maddock Films and Luv Films banners.

Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead roles.

Imtiaz Ali’s newly released romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga enjoyed a steady momentum at the box office. The film, which had a slow start after its release on June 12, has gained momentum following positive reviews and strong audience response.

Sacnilk reported that the film collected Rs 2.35 crore nett in India on its second Thursday, taking its domestic total to Rs 34.80 crore. The collection was lower than Wednesday’s Rs 2.60 crore nett.

Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in lead roles, with Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Anjana Sukhani and Danish Pandor in supporting parts.

The film revolves around 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal (Naseeruddin Shah), who seeks to travel to Pakistan as his health deteriorates. His grandson Nirvair (Diljit Dosanjh) gradually discovers that the elderly man is searching for closure related to his past in pre-Partition India.