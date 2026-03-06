‘The Boys’ Season 5 trailer: Homelander and Butcher gear up for a bloody, brutal clash

Antony Starr’s Homelander and Karl Urban’s Butcher prepare for a final clash in the trailer of The Boys Season 5, dropped by Prime Video on Thursday.

The two-minute-31-second-long video shows a world under Homelander’s grip, picking up after the events of Season 4, where Butcher, his team, and the country are caught in the midst of his dictatorship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hughie, Mother’s Milk and Frenchie are seen imprisoned in a “Freedom Camp”, while Annie attempts to mount a resistance. Butcher eventually resurfaces with a deadly virus capable of wiping out all Supes, setting off a chain of events that could change the world forever.

“It’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a ‘Freedom Camp.’ Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found,” reads the description of the video on YouTube.

“But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people,” it further said.

“The final trailer for the final season. Have a watch. Have a weep. Then strap in, because The Boys are back April 8,” reads the caption on Instagram.

The fifth and final season of The Boys, titled Scorched Earth, is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 8.

Season 4 of The Boys premiered on Prime Video on June 13, 2024 with three episodes, followed by a new episode every week. The series stars Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Claudia Doumit, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Margaret Shaw, Karen Fukuhara, and Tomer Capone.

Based on the eponymous comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys also stars Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti.

Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins are set to reunite with their co-star Jensen Ackles in The Boys Season 5.

Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins and Jensen Ackles starred in the CW series Supernatural, which ran for 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020.