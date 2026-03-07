‘Beast mode on’: Ranveer Singh’s Hamza returns for revenge in bloody ‘Dhurandhar 2’ trailer

Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Ali Mazari returns to seek revenge in the trailer of Dhurandhar 2, dropped by the makers on Saturday ahead of the sequel’s March 19 theatrical release.

The three-minute-25-second-long video offers a glimpse of Ranveer taking the reins in Pakistan’s Lyari town, following the death of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). The trailer also gives viewers a glimpse of Hamza’s past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, as he trains to become a spy

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar featured an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and R. Madhavan alongside Ranveer and Akshaye.

Set in Pakistan’s Lyari town, the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller centres on an Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

The action drama smashed several box office records after its release, collecting over Rs 1,300 crore gross globally. It emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of 2025, the highest grossing film of Ranveer Singh’s career and the fourth-highest grossing Indian film of all time.

Dhurandhar’s soundtrack also became a rage following the film’s release. The remixed versions of old Bollywood numbers like Ramba Ho, Ishq Jalakar - Karvaan, and the viral sensation FA9LA by Flipperachi topped the charts in India and abroad.

Akshaye Khanna, whose character Rehman Dakait died in the original film, is reportedly set to make a comeback in the sequel in a cameo role.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film will be released in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Initially Dhurandhar 2 was set to clash against Yash’s Toxic at the box office. However, makers of the Kannada-language actioner postponed the release of the film to June.