MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 07 March 2026

If not in politics, would have probably done entrepreneurship in aerospace: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said he was of the view that calling someone a politician, technocrat, techie or engineer were 'constricting definitions'

PTI Published 07.03.26, 01:41 PM
Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi. PTI picture

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that if he was not in politics, he would probably be doing some entrepreneurship in the aerospace world.

Rahul was responding to a query during a dialogue with the Information Technology (IT) Fraternity at Technopark here.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he has been defined as a politician by many, but he actually does a lot of other things.

Rahul, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said he was of the view that calling someone a politician, technocrat, techie or engineer were "constricting definitions".

"If I was not working for a political organisation, I would probably be doing some entrepreneurship, probably in the aerospace world. I am a pilot, so was my father and also my uncle. So, we have that little strain," he said.

"We should be curious about everything. You should have an open mind to everything and that is when you start to connect the dots," the LoP, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Rahul Gandhi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Iran promises to stop attacks on neighbours, tells US to take ‘surrender dream to grave’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologises for strikes on Middle East countries, insisting that Tehran would halt them and suggesting they were caused by miscommunication in the ranks
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

US on its way toward controlling Iranian airspace, expect it to be completed in six weeks

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT