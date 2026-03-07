Karan Aujla announces Mumbai 2.0 concert following backlash over mismanagement in earlier show

Singer Karan Aujla has announced a second Mumbai concert as part of his P-Pop Culture India Tour after his earlier in the city show faced allegations of mismanagement.

On Friday, Aujla took to Instagram to share a video announcing the Mumbai 2.0 concert, scheduled for April 12. The singer said tickets for the new show will be free for fans who had purchased passes for the March 3 concert.

He also invited fans who could not attend the earlier show and said, “If anyone else wants to be there for my Mumbai 2.0 show, buy the tickets and be there because we are going to make history in Mumbai — it’s going to be bigger.”

Tour organisers Team Innovation also shared a note on Instagram confirming the new date and the ticket arrangement. The statement read, “Mumbai, you spoke — we heard you loud and clear! @karanaujla’s P-Pop Culture India Tour returns with Mumbai 2.0. Because of the insane love and trust you showed us the first time, this one’s on us. Fans who purchased tickets for the March 3, 2026 show will receive complimentary access to Mumbai 2.0. And for everyone who couldn’t make it earlier, tickets will go live on March 8, 2026 at 12 PM on District by Zomato.”

Aujla had performed in Mumbai on March 3, but the Holi-themed concert faced backlash on social media. Several attendees complained about poor crowd management, people fainting due to excessive heat, and a lack of drinking water at the venue.

Some fans also expressed anger over not being able to see the singer despite purchasing VIP tickets, with a few describing it as the “worst concert ever”.

The singer later acknowledged the criticism and said he would organise another show in Mumbai.

Aujla’s P-Pop Culture India Tour began in Delhi on February 28, where he performed songs such as Boyfriend, Tauba Tauba, Admiring You, Softly and 52 Bars.

After Delhi, the singer performed in Mumbai and Pune. Aujla is scheduled to perform next in Chandigarh on March 14, followed by concerts in Indore, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow.

The tour will conclude in Ludhiana.