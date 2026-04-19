‘Mahavatar Parshuram’: Poster out for second instalment in Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

Hombale Films on Sunday unveiled the first poster of its upcoming animated feature Mahavatar Parshuram, the second instalment in its Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti.

The poster of the Mahavatar Parshuram, directed by Ashwin Kumar, depicts a fierce warrior standing amid a battlefield, wielding a heavily blood-stained battle axe.

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“WHEN DHARMA FALLS, THE PARSHU RISES Presenting the next from the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe #MahavatarParshuraam Coming December 2027. Not a ruler, but a force against adharma, restoring balance across ages. Wishing you a blessed #ParshuramJayanti,” Hombale Films wrote in the caption.

The production banner, in collaboration with Kleem Productions, has laid out an ambitious roadmap for the animated franchise, which will span seven films based on the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu and release in 3D across Indian theatres over the next twelve years.

The franchise began with Mahavatar Narsimha in 2025. Mahavatar Parshuram will be followed by Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035) and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

Mahavatar Narsimha became the first Indian animated film to surpass Rs 300 crore worldwide following its theatrical release. After its digital debut on Netflix, the film trended at number one in India.

The film has also been included in the contention list for the Best Picture category at the Academy Awards' 98th edition.