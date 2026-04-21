Red-hot Saayoni Ghosh to Pamela Goswami’s charm, the most fashionable netas in this election

Unlike the West, vanity among Indian politicians isn’t overtly pronounced, which is a reflection of the complicated equation between fashion and politics. However, with time, Indian politicians have taken more interest in how they come across. They are quietly cultivating looks that reflect current trends.

This year, with the Bengal Assembly elections almost here, things are getting mighty eventful. While everybody is glued to the screens for what the exit polls predict – as a point of deflection and to soothe frayed nerves – let’s talk about how fashion and looks have evolved in the political context here.

ADVERTISEMENT

For me, it’s quite interesting to note how young politicians are embracing current trends while on the campaign trail, which is indicative of a different kind of generational shift.

Their appearance could be seen as part of a larger trend as they understand the transformative power of looking good in shaping perception. Also, politicians – specially women – should be able to present themselves however they want.

So, while the whole of Bengal is on the edge, here’s a sampling of who made heads turn, what they wore and how they looked on the campaign trail.

1. Shrreya Pande: Glamour queen

The daughter of Sadhan Pande is no stranger to politics. This election, she has been right at the forefront. Besides her gentle electioneering, this glamorous TMC candidate is set to sweep the election with her campaign style.

Shrreya appears on the campaign trail in an immaculately draped sari, thoughtfully selected by her; teamed with a well-fitted blouse – you see, a blouse can make or break a sari – and flawless, glass-like skin that smacks of cosmetic dermatology (and why not) and perfectly coiffed hair. It’s a high fashion look on the campaign trail!

2. Koel Mullick: Ultrafine

She marks her entry into formal politics as the Rajya Sabha MP from Bengal this year. Known to keep it classy always, she was seen on the campaign trail in support of Shrreya Pandey looking radiant in a pastel outfit.

She keeps her make-up to the bare minimum, highlighting her natural but well-manicured good looks. Her hair tied in a high ponytail cuts a pretty trendy picture. Clearly, ‘Your Koel’ – that’s her Insta id, in case you didn’t know – is a star on and off the campaign trail.

3. Saayoni Ghosh: Red hot

The spirited Lok Sabha MP is known for her smouldering speeches but her attractive looks add to her charismatic persona as well.

On the campaign trail, she is seen sans make-up, highlighting her well-looked-after skin. Her look – clear skin, hair pulled back in a high bun, a big red round bindi, oversized shades and a tattoo at the nape of the neck – dominates attention.

Like most politicians, she is dressed in simple but carefully selected cotton saris (or kurtas) that are flattering to her. She comes across as someone who is comfortable performing in public and on social media, projecting confidence.

4. Sayantika Banerjee: Dewy glow

The first thing that catches your eye when you notice this leggy lass is her dewy glamour. Like Shrreya, Sayantika’s clear and luminous complexion, with a bit of possible cosmetic intervention, is the most wished-upon complexion as on date.

Keeping with the trend, Sayantika’s blonde highlights add a subtle, sun-kissed dimension to her look. To complete the look, this tall and glamorous politician chooses to wear mostly white on the campaign trail to create a softer, more natural look.

5. Parno Mittra: Minimal chic

Jumping ship from the BJP to the TMC, Parno knows how to keep it minimally chic. For campaigning, she wears her lovely, long, jet-black hair middle parted and in loose curls that cascade gently over her shoulders.

When it comes to make-up she opts for nude maquillage, which is a perfect way to achieve a natural, effortless look. Further, taking cue from other senior veteran campaigners and her contemporaries, Parno chooses cotton saris over anything else to stay comfortable .

6. Dipsita Dhar: Style meets gravitas

She is that surprise element in Bengal politics that keeps you engaged; and, for a change, for the right reasons.

Her political engagement is one of substance and her persona, magnetic. She is almost unaware of her ethereal charm as her sole focus is unearthing the follies of her opponents.

Her signature style – simple cotton saris & kurtas, with glasses casually worn over her head, a round bindi that adorns her forehead, and naturally good skin that needs no professional help apart from some lipstick & kohl in her eyes – drips of originality, and nothing that you see is borrowed.

For me, personally, she is a trendsetter rather than a trend follower.

7. Pamela Goswami: Charm plus charisma

She is currently a key youth leader and former secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Bengal. Campaigning for the lotus, Pamela has the charm of yesteryear actresses. On the campaign trail, clad in saris or kurtas, and her jet-black hair worn in a long braid or a casual bun, her presence is unmissable. But what is most striking about Pamela is her dewy, reflective, plump, "glass skin".

Finally, it’s good to see politicians making looking and feeling good a priority. For all the fashion prudes out there, it’s time we take a cue from them and start looking and dressing the way we wish to.

May the most fashionable win! Wink!