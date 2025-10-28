MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Like going home to family’: Sydney Sweeney on returning to ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 set

The upcoming instalment will mark the final chapter of the Emmy-winning series, also starring Jacob Elordi and Zendaya

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.10.25, 10:50 AM
Sydney Sweeney in ‘Euphoria’

Sydney Sweeney in ‘Euphoria’ IMDb

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney says returning to the set of HBO’s Euphoria for its third season felt like reuniting with family.

Sweeney, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Cassie in the hit teen drama, told Variety at the AFI Fest premiere of her new film Christy, “I wrap ‘Euphoria’ in two days.”

The actress reflected on coming back to the series after a three-year break. “It’s mostly the same crew, so it feels like I’m going home to family. I’ve grown up with them. I was 20 when I did the pilot, so being able to see a lot of the same people, it feels very comforting,” she said.

According to HBO, the third season will mark the final chapter of the Emmy-winning series. When asked if there was a possibility of future installments, Sweeney said, “I cannot confirm any information.”

Her co-star Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate, recently teased the upcoming season while attending the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

In Euphoria’s second season, which aired in 2022, Sweeney’s Cassie, Elordi’s Nate and Alexa Demie’s Maddy were entangled in a toxic love triangle. The series is led by Zendaya in the role of Rue.

Following Christy, Sweeney will next appear in The Housemaid, co-starring Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

Sydney Sweeney Euphoria
