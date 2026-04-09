Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth to reprise his role as Tyler Rake in ‘Extraction 3’

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is officially returning for the third part of his Netflix action franchise "Extraction".

The "Avengers: Endgame" star has closed a deal to reprise his role of mercenary Tyler Rake in the new instalment, reported Deadline.

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Action director-turned-filmmaker Sam Hargrave will once again go behind the camera for the project, which will have a script penned by David Weil.

Actors Golshifteh Farahani and Idris Elba are also back on board.

Hemsworth shared the news in a post on Instagram and wrote, "Fired up for the next instalment of 'Extraction'! Let’s go." Plot details remain under wraps, but the film promises another high-octane mission, with Rake and his team taking on a new dangerous extraction.

The "Extraction" franchise is based on the graphic novel "Ciudad" by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, and Fernando León González.

It began with the 2020 film "Extraction", directed by Hargrave and produced by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, best known for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Set largely in Dhaka, the first film follows Rake, a black-market operative tasked with rescuing an Indian crime lord’s kidnapped son. It became one of Netflix’s most-watched originals and was praised for its gritty tone and long-take action sequences.

Hemsworth's character seemingly died at the end of the first movie but was brought back in the sequel owing to the film’s overwhelming popularity.

The follow-up, 2023's "Extraction 2", continues his story, centering on a high-risk prison rescue mission in Georgia.

"Extraction 3" is set to start production this summer.

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