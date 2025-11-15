‘120 Bahadur’ paid previews: How to watch Farhan Akhtar’s war drama before theatrical release

To commemorate the 63rd anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La, paid previews of the upcoming war film 120 Bahadur will be held nationwide on 18 November, three days ahead of its official release on 21 November, the makers announced on Saturday.

The announcement was made by producer Ritesh Sidhwani in a post shared on X. The film chronicles the Battle of Rezang La, which took place on 18 November 1962, and saw the legendary last stand of 120 Indian soldiers from Charlie Company of the 13 Kumaon Regiment.

“This is a first for Hindi cinema, with theatre goers getting to experience the film three days before its nationwide release,” Sidhwani wrote.

120 Bahadur features Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who led the defenders during the battle and was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Raashii Khanna also makes a brief appearance in the film as Farhan's love interest.

The film is directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai and produced under Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios.

The music for 120 Bahadur is composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by Javed Akhtar. It is produced by Farhan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Amit Chandrra under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

K.G.F star Yash unveiled the trailer of the upcoming war drama earlier this month.