‘Heartstopper Forever’ movie to hit Netflix in July

Heartstopper Forever, the movie with which Netflix’s queer romance series is set to conclude, will premiere on July 17, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, the streaming platform wrote, “Hi. Btw the Heartstopper Forever movie drops 17 July, only on Netflix.”

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Based on the sixth volume of the Heartstopper comics by Alice Oseman, the film will bring back Connor and Locke (who will also serve as executive producers). It is written by Heartstopper creator, executive producer and graphic novelist Alice Oseman.

The Netflix show, which ran for three seasons, revolves around two teenagers — the high-school sweetie Charlie (Joe Locke) and his jock classmate Nick (Kit Connor) — who navigate high school and young love.

After meeting for the first time when they are made to sit together in class, Charlie and Nick’s unlikely friendship turns into something more, as Charlie falls for Nick even though he thinks he does not stand a chance.

Little does he know that Nick has fallen even harder for him, making for a “heartstopping” romance in the backdrop of a teenage coming-out story.

The film will wrap up Nick and Charlie’s journey. As per Tudum, after Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet.

Meanwhile, Nick and Charlie’s friends are also set to navigate the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on.

“On a basic level, of course, I want the movie to be a beautiful and emotional send-off for the ‘Heartstopper’ story — celebrating what ‘Heartstopper’ means to people, while offering a chance to say goodbye to our beloved characters, and many hints of what’s to come in the characters’ future lives,” Oseman said in a statement.

“On a slightly deeper level, I think this movie will explore what makes love survive, or what elevates it, or deepens it. At 18 and 17, Nick and Charlie are hurtling towards their adult lives,” the graphic novelist further said.

“But once I began to see the entire vision, I knew it would be something even more beautiful than a regular season could achieve. We are feeling very ambitious about what is possible in a movie format. With no need for end-of-episode cliffhangers or a new twist every episode, every part of ‘Heartstopper’ can be elevated to a higher quality to create something memorable, sophisticated, and atmospheric,” she added.