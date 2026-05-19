HBO’s Harry Potter series to recast Ginny Weasley as child actor quits due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series will recast the role of Ginny Weasley after child actor Gracie Cochrane exited the production following the completion of Season 1, according to US media reports.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO ‘Harry Potter’ series after Season 1,” Cochrane and her family said in a joint statement, as per Variety.

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“Her time as part of the ‘Harry Potter’ world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds,” the statement added.

“We support Gracie Cochrane and her family’s decision not to return for the next season of HBO’s Harry Potter series, and we are grateful for her work on season one of the show. We wish Gracie and her family the best,” an HBO representative said.

Ginny Weasley plays only a minor role in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first book in J.K. Rowling’s fantasy series, appearing at King’s Cross station alongside her family as Harry Potter begins his journey to Hogwarts.

The character becomes central to the story in the second instalment, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, which will serve as the basis for Season 2 of the HBO adaptation. In that storyline, Ginny — the younger sister of Harry’s friend Ron Weasley — is manipulated into opening the hidden Chamber of Secrets beneath Hogwarts castle, unleashing a deadly serpent.

Production on the first season has wrapped and the series is scheduled for release during the Christmas season. Season 2 is currently in pre-production at Leavesden Studios outside London.