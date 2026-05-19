HBO sets August premiere for ‘Lanterns’, new teaser expands DC series beyond Earth

HBO has released a teaser for its upcoming DC Studios series Lanterns, offering a glimpse of the show’s intergalactic setting and a “dark, earth-based mystery”.

The teaser includes footage of a planet that appears to be outside Earth as well as Green Lantern Corps member Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), wearing the character’s signature comic-book uniform.

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It also expands on the abilities of the Green Lantern ring, which had only been briefly teased in earlier footage.

The series centers on the uneasy partnership between veteran Lantern Hal Jordan and new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre). The teaser also confirms that Nathan Fillion will reprise his role as Guy Gardner from Superman.

Oscar-nominated actress Laura Linney also appears in the trailer in an undisclosed role. In one scene, Stewart tells her character, “I was raised fearless, and I’ll do this better than [Jordan] has ever done it before.” She responds, “Then go and get it, John Stewart.”

HBO also announced that Lanterns will premiere on August 16.

The cast additionally includes Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Jason Ritter, Ulrich Thomsen, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

According to the official synopsis, Lanterns follows “new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland”.

The series was co-created by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Eisner Award-winning comics writer Tom King, who also wrote the first episode.

Mundy serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Ron Schmidt and director James Hawes, who helmed the first two episodes.

Additional directors on the series include Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov.